Freda Lee Elizabeth Stone, age 82, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1940 in Hart County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John and Corine Childress Thompson.
She is survived by her children, Janet Clark, of Leitchfield, Dennis Ashley, of Louisville, Kentucky, Greg Ashley (Allie), of Leitchfield, and Daryl Ashley (Ramona), of Upton, Kentucky, and two step-sons, Lonnie and Michael Stone, both of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Edward Ashley; her second husband, Lonnie Stone; and a son, Charles David Ashley.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Johnny Embry will be officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
