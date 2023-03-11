Freddie Wayne Brown, age 81, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1941 in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, the son of the late Bill and Bennie Armes Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Fayetta Haycraft Brown; one son, Brad Brown (Tricia), of Clarkson, Kentucky; and two daughters, Melissa Jefferies, of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Greta Stamper, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at Sulfur Wells Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson, Kentucky. Bro. Austin Wade will be officiating. Burial will be in the Williams Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at Sulphur Wells Missionary Baptist Church.
