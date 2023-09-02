On Aug. 24, The Friends of The Grayson County Library held its first annual meeting.
At this meeting, Friends of The Grayson County Library (FOTGCL) members and a member of The Board of Trustees were updated on what the group has accomplished for the library so far, as well as its plans for the next year.
Also at the meeting, the FOTGCL presented Children’s Librarian Laura Lindsey a $500 check for her program “The Apple Orchard.” This money came from a grant from the Kentucky State Friends of the Library. The local friends group submitted her program for a grant, and her program was selected for the $500 grant.
“We are so very proud of you, Laura, and all the hard work you put into the children of Grayson County with your educational and fun programs,” FOTGCL officials said. “Congratulations and thank you, Laura.”
Officers with the FOTGCL include Rose Booth, President; Donna Wilson, Vice President; Penny Logsdon, Secretary; and Brenda Saylor, Treasurer.
Board Members include Abbie Bales, Carole Kniss, Matilda Nelson, Frances Jones, and Carlette Priddy.
To become a member of Friends of the Library, contact Booth at rosebooth46@yahoo.com or stop by the Grayson County Public Library.
