Last Friday, local Family Resource and Youth Services Center coordinators met with Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, state Sen. Steve Meredith, state Rep. Samara Heavrin, and Grayson County Director of Pupil Personnel/FRYSC District Contact Josh Baldwin to sign a proclamation designating the week of Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 as “Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinators Appreciation Week.”
Across Kentucky, over 850 Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) work in the schools directly to provide support to children and families, according to Clarkson FRC Coordinator Ann Brooks.
Local FRYSCs are located in each of the Grayson County schools and work to remove non-academic barriers to student achievement, bridge the gaps to needed resources, and collaborate the resources of school and communities for the success of students, families and communities, Brooks said, adding that the services provided in the school are unique to the individual child or family’s needs.
Recent surveys report that educators, parents, and community partners feel FRYSCs are a necessary component of Kentucky educational programming and that their programs are vital to students, empowering families, and helping to improve schools.
In addition to Brooks, local FRYSC coordinators are Barbara Allen of Grayson County High School’s YSC, Kim Cannon of Caneyville and Lawler elementary schools’ FRC, and Shalee Watson of Leitchfield FRYSC. They work within each school to support student and family needs.
Brooks said local coordinators collaborate with area resources, such as the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry, Central Kentucky Community Action, the Grayson County Cooperative Extension Service, Adult Education, churches, businesses, and other civic groups.
“The partnerships with these local resources ensure children and families have access to food, clothing, weekend food, housing, utilities, holiday assistance, prevention programs, and more,” she said.
“The motto of the FRYSC is ‘whatever it takes,’ and each coordinator makes that a guiding principle in their center,” said Brooks.
