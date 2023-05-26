Behind strong pitching from Cameron Fulkerson, Grayson County shut out Hopkins County Central 10-0 in five innings on Friday, May 12.
Following the win, Grayson County improved to 14-13.
Setting the tone early, Grayson County pushed across two runs in the bottom half of the first inning and scored two or more runs in four of its five at-bats.
Fulkerson claimed the win on the mound, pitching a four-hit shutout. The Grayson County pitcher recorded two strikeouts.
Hopkins County Central pitcher Jaden Brasher took the loss on the mound. Brasher lasted two innings, allowing four runs on two hits while striking out two.
Max Clarke started the game on the mound for the Storm. Clarke surrendered two runs on three hits over one inning, striking out one.
Grayson County scored 10 runs on 10 hits. Landon Haycraft (three hits, one RBI), Jeren VanMeter (two hits, one RBI), Chase Baunach (two hits), Eli Watson (one hit, three RBIs), Camden Brothers (one hit, two RBIs) and Levi Rogers (one hit, one RBI) each produced offensively for Grayson County in its shutout win. Providing a lift at the plate, Watson homered for Grayson County in the fourth inning.
Defensively, Grayson County turned in an error-free performance.
Brasher (one hit), Clarke (one hit), Tristin Schmaltz (one hit) and Brantley Harris (one hit) each chipped in at the plate for visiting Hopkins County Central.
