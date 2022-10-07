Numerous community events have been set for Saturday.
From the inaugural Caneyville Fall Festival to the returning Treats on the Trail, there will be no shortage of family-friendly activities in Grayson County this weekend.
The day-long Caneyville Fall Festival will begin with the traditional pancake breakfast at the fire department, as well as a co-ed softball tournament sponsored by the fire department and held behind the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center.
The event will also have various activities for kids, including bouncy houses, a mini-pumpkin patch, art & crafts, a hay ride, old-fashioned games, a terrapin race, and more.
Additionally, a tractor show will line up along the side of the Caneyville post office, and vendors selling handmade crafts will fill the front yard at the community center.
Rounding out the day, a cornhole tournament will take place in the evening.
The Caneyville Community Club will provide concessions for the festival.
Later in the afternoon, the Clarkson Treats on the Trail will return from 4-6 p.m. at Ed Nichols Memorial Nature Trail, located at the Clarkson ball park and soccer field.
Organized by the Public Trails Association of Grayson County, KY and the City of Clarkson, Treats on the Trail will include vendors, a Halloween “selfie” photo booth, the Grayson County Public Library’s Story Board, candy and treat giveaways, and pumpkins decorated by Clarkson Elementary School classes on display.
Rounding out the day will be Leitchfield’s final East Main Market of the season.
Street activities will begin at noon on Saturday with food trucks, vendors, a jump house, and performances by Dear Prudence from 1-3 p.m., Leith Loftin & Bobby Johnson from 4-6 p.m., and headliner The Remedies from 7-11 p.m.
In addition to the live music, the Scare on the Square costume contest will be held from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, and there will also be an antique car cruise-in beginning at 5 p.m.
A winery and brewery will be on hand for the evening hours of the event, as well.
