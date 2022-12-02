Grayson County High School student Gabriella Casteel appears quiet and unassuming in day-to-day life, but, on weekends as part of the Bluegrass Fast Draw Club, she is a champion gunslinger who goes by the name “Ladybug.”
“It’s honestly really fun, especially if you have family in it,” said Casteel in an interview while painting Christmas-themed designs on the window of a business on Leitchfield Public Square as part of an art class project.
A GCHS junior from Caneyville, Casteel has been involved with Bluegrass Fast Draw Club for around seven years. Members traditionally choose a Western-themed stage name under which they will compete, and Casteel said she chose Ladybug as a tribute to her dog of the same name, as well as the black and red outfits she typically wears while shooting that led to her being told she looks like a ladybug.
The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club, which holds competitions most months throughout the year, held its annual club championship shoot at its home range, located at 117 Madison St. in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, on Nov. 19.
This is an annual event to determine the Club Champion and Top Gun for the year in the men’s and women’s divisions, and Casteel took first place in the women’s division, solidifying her place as 2022 Ladies Top Gun and Club Champion after consistently taking the top spot in her division throughout the year.
“This year, I was like, ‘I’ve got to win Top Gun,’ ” she said, adding that champions receive belt buckles as evidence of their achievement.
According to Gabriella Casteel’s grandfather, James “Shane” Casteel, who founded the Bluegrass Fast Draw Club, cowboy fast draw is the fastest timed sport in the world and represents the time period of the gunfighter in the old west (1873-1899).
While Gabriella Casteel’s goal this year was to be the number one contestant in the club’s women’s division, she said she has made a point not to let that drive to be the best interfere with one of the club’s three main requirements — having fun.
“We have sets of rules, and fun is mandatory,” she said, adding that the other two requirements are safety, first and foremost, and competition.
“I want to get better and get faster, but not get so fast I forget to have fun,” she continued, explaining that being the fastest shooter is not always best.
She said when a contestant is 20 feet away from a 15-inch target, striving to be the quickest can hinder a competitor’s ability to be accurate. During competition, all of a division’s competitors line up and wait for the light to signal them, after which they draw their gun — typically a six-round revolver such as a Ruger Vaquero or Colt in keeping with the Western theme — from its holster, pull back the hammer, and fire.
Contestants are judged based upon the speed at which they draw and fire, as well as their accuracy, and Gabriella Casteel said she places a higher importance on accuracy.
“If you can stay accurate on the target, you don’t have to be the fastest,” she said.
While the sport of fast draw has not taken off as much as participants would like, Gabriella Casteel said she loves it because, in addition to helping her grow even closer with her grandfather, she has also developed a second family with her fellow competitors.
“Everybody loves everybody there,” she said, adding that she has developed friendships with competitors from as far away as Switzerland.
Having lost her father at a young age, Gabriella Casteel is especially close to her grandfather, James, whom stepped into the fatherly role for her. She even lived with her grandparents for a time.
“Like he always says, I’m more like a daughter to him than a granddaughter,” she said.
Though her age and skill with fast draw could likely lead to a lucrative career in the sport, Gabriella Casteel said her true calling is art. She is currently enrolled in AP Art at GCHS and is considering attending an arts college after graduating high school.
In the meantime, she plans to continue fast draw, even if those close to her may be surprised to hear about her hobby.
“Honestly, it’s not about shooting the guns; it’s more about the relationships you build,” she said, adding that she hopes more people will step into the club’s time machine to the old West. “...I personally love doing cowboy fast draw...I would love for more people to participate.”
For more information about the Bluegrass Fast Draw Club, contact Josh “Chops” Hanks at 270-922-6119 or josh.hanks76@gmail.com or James Casteel at 270-256-1215 or bsjwcast@aol.com, or visit cowboyfastdraw.com.
