Garland Gene Woolen, age 72, of Olaton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Oct. 5, 1949, in Olaton, the son of the late Alfred and Junie May Payton Woolen.
Left to honor Garland’s memory are his wife of 54 years, Shirley Geary Woolen; one daughter, Pam Preston (James); and one son, Rick Woolen.
Garland was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with Bro. Charlie Taylor officiating. Burial was in McGrady Creek Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.