Coming off a fourth-place team finish last year in the 5th Region Tournament, Grayson County faces a rebuilding job of sorts as this season opens.
“Our girls’ team is young and mostly inexperienced,” said coach Tony Embry.
The Lady Cougars must find replacements for graduated starters Sophia Elmore, Anna McKinney and Maddie Henning with the season just around the corner.
The good news for Grayson County is veteran junior Natalie Garrett, who contended for an individual berth last year for the state tournament, is back to lead the squad.
“Natalie has been with the program since fifth-grade and hopes to have a very good year with an eye on qualifying for state,” Embry said. “She was our best player at region last year missing out on going to state by six shots.”
The only other returnee for the Lady Cougars is eighth-grader Alyssa Merrifield, who Embry described as having “a ton of potential that should start to show this year with some hard work and dedication.”
The Lady Cougars do have several newcomers contending for playing time in junior Izzie Weedman, sophomore Ally Mudd and eighth-grader Amelia Newton.
Embry said Newton “has impressed us most and could possibly get in some tournament play by the end of the season.”
While there may be obvious holes to fill following graduation, Embry likes the effort and attitude of his players.
“It’s a great group of girls,” he said. “They want to get better and are a fun bunch to be around.”
Grayson County opens the season July 29 in the Central Hardin Invitational at the Elizabethtown Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.