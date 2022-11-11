Grayson County golfers Natalie Garrett, Jackson Mayes and Landon Skees have earned All-Region 5 honors.
Garrett was named to the All-Region 5 Girls’ Golf Team, and Mayes and Skees were named to the All-Region 5 Boys’ Golf Team.
Skees fired a 77 to lead Grayson County in the Region 5 Boys’ Golf Tournament. Finishing behind Skees, Mayes shot an 81.
Garrett turned in a 90 in the Region 5 Girls’ Golf Tournament.
The All-Region 5 golf honors follow.
Region 5 Girls’ Golf Coach of the Year: Larry Steinmetz (Bullitt East).
Region 5 Girls’ Golf Player of the Year: Ella Scherer (North Hardin).
All-Region 5 Girls’ Golf Team: Ella Scherer (North Hardin), Macie Brown (Bullitt East), Katie Gray (Central Hardin), Peyton Bradley (Meade County), Anna Mae Atcher (North Hardin), Hailey Coleman (North Hardin), Michaela Godfrey (Elizabethtown), Emma Bellow (North Hardin), Natalie Garrett (Grayson County), Mallory Matthews (North Hardin).
Region 5 Boys’ Golf Coach of the Year: Alex Todd (Elizabethtown).
Region 5 Boys’ Golf Player of the Year: Seth Shelley (Spencer County).
All-Region 5 Boys’ Golf Team: Seth Shelley (Spencer County), Carson Childress (LaRue County), Matt Hagan (Bullitt Central), Jackson Mayes (Grayson County), Evan Coffey (Spencer County), Gehrig Galvin (Elizabethtown), Jagger McBride (LaRue County), Talon Garcia (Central Hardin), Landon Skees (Grayson County), Jeremiah Bratcher (North Bullitt).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.