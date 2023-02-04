Garry Clemons, age 74, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green. He was born on Sept. 1, 1948 in Leitchfield.
Garry enjoyed reading and watching horse racing.
Left to honor Garry’s memory is a close friend, Jimmy Hill.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Clemons. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Garry Clemons and sign his virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
