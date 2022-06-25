Gary Ray Meredith, age 66, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes.
He was born March 10, 1956, in Grayson County to Herbert and Adaline Davis Meredith.
He is survived by his parents, Herbert and Adaline Meredith.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Smiley officiating. Burial followed in the Wortham Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
