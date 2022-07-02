Gary Wayne Gillenwater, 75, of Hudson, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022.
Gary was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and loved leading people to Christ. He was an ordained deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson, Kentucky. As a deacon, he loved to serve the people by getting groceries for the poor or visiting people. He was the baby of 14 children and since he was young he’s always been called Monkey by his family. He always had an open door policy whether you needed a help with a flat tire, pulled out of the mud or anything he can do to help he was always there. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War and served our country with honor and courage.
Gary will truly be missed by anyone and everyone who had the honor of knowing him. He was born on June 8, 1947 in McLeansboro, Illinois, to William and Lela (Tucker) Gillenwater.
Gary is survived by his loving family: life partner, Elizabeth Jones; daughters, Lisa Hope Duncan and April Faith Meyer; three grandchildren; three bonus grandchildren; and four siblings.
Visitation was 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home (10304 Dixie Hwy). His funeral was at 1 p.m. Monday at Newcomer Funeral Home with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff, Kentucky, at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
The family requests that contributions in Gary’s memory be made to American Cancer Society. Please visit Newcomerkentuckiana.com for full obituary online.
