The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky recently recognized 33 educators from across the Commonwealth for their support of high ability students. The educators were recognized at the program’s May 6 Commencement in Van Meter Hall on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
The Gatton Academy established the Gatton Academy Educator Recognition Program in 2018 to acknowledge and celebrate the support students receive from teachers, counselors, gifted and talented specialists, and principals along their educational journeys. Educators play key roles in encouraging students to develop their strengths, explore topics of interest, and set lofty goals. Students often learn of the opportunities The Gatton Academy offers through educators who recognize their potential.
Gatton Academy graduates were invited to nominate one educator from a Kentucky school to be recognized at graduation. Selected educators received a certificate of recognition, a specific message of gratitude from their nominating student(s), and were invited to stand to be acknowledged as their names were read during The Gatton Academy commencement ceremony.
Among those educators recognized by the Class of 2023 was Stacy French, of Grayson County Schools.
— Submitted
