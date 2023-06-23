Grayson County Alliance is proud to announce it received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $10,025 to purchase a large capacity copier to better assist clients and administer its programs effectively and efficiently.
The Grayson County Alliance serves approximately 750 lower income families monthly by providing basic food support for the one in seven in the community struggling with food insecurity.
HOKC awarded $3.1 million in grants supporting 343 non-profits, impacting more than 3.8 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise the honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel in a meaningful way.
“2022/2023 was another generous year for Colonels,” Commanding General Gary Boschert said. “We were able to award another $3.1 million dollars to 343 non-profits this year that helps them support over 3.8 million Kentuckians. Kentucky Colonels’ generosity is heartfelt and well spent on worthy agencies across the Commonwealth. Also, our long-term efforts in both western and eastern Kentucky are ongoing with funds remaining for each effort. We work with other agencies to ensure Kentucky Colonels money is spent wisely and deliver goods and products needed for the rebuild.”
“GCA is deeply appreciative of the investment HOKC is making in us again this year,” said GCA Executive Director Debbie Childress. “It is amazing to think that Colonels from across the world are making such a huge impact for Kentuckians by giving to the Good Works Program. We are honored to take that giving and better the lives of our friends and neighbors by feeding, teaching, and empowering families.”
