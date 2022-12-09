Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as Bullitt Central pulled away to win 56-25 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Friday, Dec. 2. Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 0-2.
Bullitt Central, which moved to 2-0, set the tone early, outscoring Grayson County 16-7 in the first quarter. Central outscored Grayson County 15-5 in the second quarter to lead 31-12 at halftime.
Extending its lead after halftime, Bullitt Central outscored Grayson County 10-4 in the third quarter.
Briley Renfrow (four points), Aryssa Riggs (four points), Payton Bowman (four points), Sydney Perkins (three points), Sutten VanMeter (three points), Breigh Jones (two points), Lucy Tarrance (two points), Hannah Smith (two points) and Kenedi Green (one point) accounted for Grayson County’s scoring.
