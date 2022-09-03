The Grayson County Retired Teachers’ Association (GCRTA) met at the Board of Education on Aug. 19.
Kentucky AARP representative Charlotte Whitaker provided information leading to a lively discussion regarding the many ways people are being scammed and what to do. She provided attendees with reading materials and prizes.
Members were updated by officers and committee members about membership, the AARP Grandparent Essay Contest, Community & School service projects, and the upcoming Fall Workshop in Bardstown prior to officer elections.
Outgoing Co-Presidents Linda French and Jenice Bratcher, having served for six years, also presented a slate of officers.
The newly elected GCRTA officers for 2022-2023 are Co-Presidents Roberta Adams and Glenda Goff, Vice-President Carolyn Thomason, Secretary Mary Leslie Davis, and Treasurer Carol Webb.
The next GCRTA meeting will be Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Board of Education.
— Submitted
