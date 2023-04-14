Grayson County Tennis picked up two more wins in recent weeks.
On Monday, March 27, the Cougars and Lady Cougars defeated Daviess County at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.
The Cougars showcased the depth of their roster, blanking Daviess County 9-0 after six singles matches and three doubles matches.
The Lady Cougars demonstrated their line-up’s continued growth and development as they picked up a hard fought victory over Daviess County, winning three of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches for a final score of 5-4.
The visiting Elizabethtown, a program with a rich tradition, proved a greater challenge for Grayson County.
On the boys’ side, the Cougars handily defeated Elizabethtown, winning five of six singles matches and one of three doubles matches for final score of 6-3.
On their home courts, however, the Lady Cougars suffered their first loss of the season as Elizabethtown won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches, for a final score of 3-6.
Heading into spring break, the Cougars’ record was 6-0 and the Lady Cougars’ was 5-1.
