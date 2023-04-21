The busy Grayson County Tennis program picked up more wins last week over the Bowling Green, Meade County, Apollo, and Owensboro.
First, the Cougars and Lady Cougars competed against the visiting Bowling Green Purples on the Cougar Courts last Tuesday, April 11.
On the boys’ side, the Cougars won two of three singles matches and one of two doubles matches to overcome the Purples, 3-2. On the girls’ side, the Lady Cougars won all three singles matches, and, despite losing both doubles matches, they ultimately defeated Bowling Green, 3-2, as well.
In Grayson County’s second match of the week, the Cougars and Lady Cougars traveled to Meade County High School on Thursday, April 13 to compete.
The Cougars defeated Meade County 4-1, claiming two singles wins and both doubles wins, but the Lady Cougars came up short against their opponents, as they won two of three singles matches but lost both doubles matches for a final score of 2-3.
Next, on Friday, Grayson County traveled to Owensboro to compete against the Apollo Eagles.
In a dominant performance, the Cougars defeated the Eagles 7-2, picking up wins in five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches. The Lady Cougars suffered a tough loss, however, as they fell to Apollo 2-7, picking up one singles win and one doubles win.
In their last stop of the week, Grayson County competed against the Owensboro High School Red Devils at Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday, April 15.
The Cougars shut out the Red Devils, 5-0; and the Lady Cougars returned to the win column in a strong performance as well, defeating Owensboro 4-1.
