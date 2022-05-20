The past two weeks have had highs and lows for the Grayson County tennis program.
On May 10, the Grayson County men’s team shut out visiting Hancock County 9-0, with Hancock County forfeiting three singles matches and two doubles matches.
Garnering wins for Grayson County over Hancock County were Maddox Powell (8-0), Branson Evans (8-6), Miles Mudd (8-3), and the doubles team of Austin Walker & Colton Glenn (6,4; 4,6; and 10-2).
The following day, the Grayson County women’s team attained a shut-out victory over Hancock County, as well, with a final score of 9-0.
Adding to Grayson County’s wins on the women’s side were Ava Walker (8-1), Emma Walker (8-0), Grace Franich (8-1), and Neely Hornbeck (8-1), as well as the doubles teams of Peyton Woosley & Isabella Sanchez (8-0) and Kat Ricketts & Emma Walker (8-1).
Hancock County, at this juncture, also forfeited two singles matches and one doubles match.
On the road, Grayson County’s mens team picked up a win over Owensboro Catholic, 5-4. The win brought the men’s team’s record to 13-4 overall for the season.
Claiming wins for Grayson County over Owensboro Catholic were Owen Brown (6,0 and 6,0), Chase Richardson (9-7), and Griffin Powell (8-7), as well as the doubles teams of Austin Walker & Glenn and Brown & Bryan James (9-1).
Then, in a heartbreaking defeat, the Grayson County women’s team was shut out by Owensboro Catholic, 0-9, on the road on May 11.
