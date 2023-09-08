Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a record $386 million investment to expand access in 46 counties, bringing high-speed internet access to more than 42,600 homes and businesses for the first time.
The funding will allow providers to run fiber to each location. More than 25,000 locations are considered to have no service and more than 17,000 are considered unserved, according to a press release.
56 grants totaling more than $196 million were awarded from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund, part of Beshear’s Better Internet program. Internet service providers that received grant funding will also contribute more than $190 million in matching funds.
Of the total $196,203,548 in grants awarded, Grayson, Warren, Edmonson, and Butler counties will benefit from $9,170,682 of that funding as part of North Central Communications, Inc.’s more than $13 million project. In total, 1,767 homes and businesses in this area have no service (speeds below 10/1 Mbps).
“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access,” Beshear said. “During our first round of state funding, we made the largest investment in our history, and today we are breaking our own record with another historic milestone toward our promise to connect every home and business in the commonwealth to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”
The awards were the result of a bipartisan agreement signed into law by Beshear in April 2021 that allocated $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund for the construction of high-speed internet infrastructure to connect areas currently without access.
In June 2022, Beshear announced the first round of awards from the fund, totaling $89.1 million. Combined with matching funds, more than $203 million was committed to ensure access for more than 34,000 families and businesses.
Beshear continues to encourage Kentuckians to take the Broadband Speed Test at broadband.ky.gov/Pages/index.aspx and sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program at fcc.gov/acp if they are eligible.
