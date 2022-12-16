Grayson County is scheduled to compete in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic at Ohio County High School Dec. 20-22.
Teams from multiple regions will compete in the Ohio County-hosted holiday boys’ high school basketball event.
The Cougars are slated to meet Warren East in the opening round at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are matched up against Owensboro Christian, a home school team, in the second round at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The Cougars are scheduled to face Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences in the final round of the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
After Christmas, Grayson County is scheduled to host the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic Dec. 28-30.
Grayson County entered the week 2-3.
