GC Unstoppables compete at state BY GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS Jun 30, 2023

Ison Broughton took third in shot put and fourth in the 100-meter dash. Courtesy photo

Lee Dennison placed fourth in softball throw and second in the 100-meter dash. Courtesy photo

Hunter Higdon placed fourth in shot put and first in the 100-meter dash. Courtesy photo

Hannah Samples placed third in softball throw and sixth in the 100-meter dash. Courtesy photo

Lucas Samples placed third in shot put and second in the 400-meter dash. Courtesy photo

Brayden Clark placed fifth in shot put and third in the 400-meter dash. Courtesy photo

Kaleb Sneed placed fifth in shot put and first in the 400-meter dash. Courtesy photo

Candice Decker placed fourth in shot put and second in the 400-meter walk. Courtesy photo

Emma Solomon placed first in shot put, third in the 100-meter dash, and first in Mixed Media Art. Courtesy photo

Tabitha Miller placed sixth in softball throw and second in the 50-meter walk. Courtesy photo

Shay Patterson placed second in softball throw and first in the 100-meter dash. Courtesy photo

Rachel Thomas placed second in softball throw, fourth in the 100-meter dash, and first in photography. Courtesy photo

Sarah Profitt placed first in softball throw, fourth in the 50-meter dash, and first in painting. Courtesy photo

Lizzy Atwood placed fourth in softball throw and fifth in the 50-meter walk. Courtesy photo

By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS

The Grayson County Unstoppables took part in the state track & field competition on Saturday, June 3 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky.
