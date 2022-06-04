On May 14, the Grayson County Unstoppables Special Olympics Team competed in area competition for Track and Field.
Each athlete put in time, energy, and hard work.
Sarah Proffitt earned 3rd place in 50m dash and a participation award in standing long jump.
Emma Solomon earned 3rd place in 100m dash and 1st place in standing long jump.
Rachel Thomas earned 4th place in 100m dash and 2nd place in shot put.
Shay Patterson earned 2nd place in 100m dash and 4th place in softball throw.
The Unstoppables had three athletes complete in the pentathlon, which involves four events: 100m dash, 400m dash, shot put and long jump.
Brayden Clark earned 1st place in the men’s pentathlon.
Kaleb Sneed earned 2nd place in the men’s pentathlon.
Jana Dickerson earned 1st place in the women’s pentathlon.
And officials gave a special shoutout to Emmy Lush and Emma Dickerson, who are a valued part of the team but were unable to compete.
The Grayson County Unstoppables will next travel to Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond for the 27th annual state competition, which will be held on June 3-4.
More than 900 athletes from across the state are expected to compete this year in bocce, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, swimming, or track and field. This will be the first time since 2019 that the Games will be held as a multi-day event.
Summer Games events will start at 6 p.m. on June 3 with a brief opening ceremony at Tom Samuels Track. Competition will get underway immediately after in track, swimming, and bocce.
The Games will continue at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, with athletes competing in bocce, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, swimming, and track and field.
In addition to the competitive events, Chick-fil-A Olympic Town, which includes several interactive activities for athletes and their families will once again be part of the Summer Games experience from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Athletes are encouraged to visit Olympic Town when they aren’t competing.
Olympic Town is also the location of the annual Healthy Athletes Initiative. This year’s Healthy Athletes program will feature Opening Eyes vision screening, which gives athletes who need them the opportunity to receive eyeglasses free of charge from the Kentucky Lions Club.
Prior to the start of the Summer Games, there will be a pre-Games video released on the Special Olympics Kentucky Facebook page (fb.com/sokentucky) and YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/2U8SCVU) at noon on Friday, June 3.
Volunteers are still needed for several venues at the Games. For volunteer opportunities, contact Kelli Firquin at 800-633-7403 or kfirquin@soky.org.
For information about the 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games, contact Special Olympics Kentucky communications director Mark Buerger at 502-695-8222 or via e-mail at mbuerger@soky.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.