The Grayson County Health Department on Tuesday provided a local public health update regarding the status of COVID-19 and monkeypox.
According to officials, although the COVID-19 positivity rate remains high in Grayson County, hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus “remain significantly low.”
As of Wednesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health had Grayson County listed as having a medium level of COVID-19 spread, and, as children return to school, public health officials are encouraging community members to keep vaccinations up to date.
“The health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as booster doses,” officials said in the update. “For more information, contact us at 270-259-3141.”
In regards to monkeypox, as of Tuesday, the Grayson County Health Department said there are no suspected local cases.
Officials said monkeypox is spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on their website, state they are currently tracking an outbreak of monkeypox that has spread across several countries that do not normally report monkeypox, including the United States.
As of Wednesday, eight cases of monkeypox had been reported in Kentucky.
For more information about monkeypox, visit cdc.gov.
