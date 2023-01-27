The Grayson County High School academic team recently won the KAAC District 12 Governor’s Cup competition to advance to Region on Feb. 18.
Both the Quick Recall and Future Problem Solving teams took second in their respective events, and every student who took a content assessment placed, all adding up to the Championship win.
Individual assessment placement included Nolan Rister, first place; Gabriel Secora, fourth place; and Koby Henderson, fifth place in Math.
Taking the top spots in Social Studies were Landon Shiarella, first place; Willie Keiran, second; and Coleman Bryant, third.
Norea Watson placed second, and Carter McCray and Ayden Coon fourth in Arts & Humanities.
Science honors went to Eldon Williams, second place; Koby Henderson, third place; and Grace “Max” Matthews, fifth place.
Michenna Meredith took second place; Sierra Secora, third place; and Norea Watson, fourth place in Language Arts.
And Lainie Anderson took first place for the team in Written Composition, with Sierra Secora in second place.
In addition to the team win, all individual assessment winners, plus members of the Quick Recall and Future Problem Solving have qualified for Regionals.
GCHS Academic Team Head Coaches are Priscilla Gordeuk, Erina Duvall, and Adam Spinks, along with Assistant Coach Kelly Justis.
