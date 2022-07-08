The Grayson County High School archery team finished 15th in the NASP National Tournament at the Exposition Center in Louisville on Saturday, June 25.
A dozen different Grayson County archers competed in the national tournament.
Nicolas Mudd and Garrett Priddy combined to lead the Cougars in the tournament. Mudd and Priddy each shot a 288 to finish tied for 51st out of 2,000-plus archers from throughout the nation.
Freshman Ethan Crawford placed 101st for the Cougars. Crawford finished 14th among the freshmen in the national tournament.
The additional competitors for Grayson County in the NASP National Tournament were Adasyn Cain, Jaxson Escue, Jacob Huff, Paul Overton, Addy Porter, Madison Stamper, Jarek Whitworth, Mikayla Clemons, and Wyatt Clemons.
The Grayson County High School archery program will carry momentum into the 2022-23 school year. Several experienced archers are poised to compete for Grayson County during the upcoming high school archery season.
