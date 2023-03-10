The Grayson County High School bass fishing team is set to hold signups for its 2023-24 season, as well as its annual awards banquet in the GCHS Gym at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.
Anyone interested in being a member of the team should attend the meeting, which is for students (boys and girls) who will be in grades 7-12 during the upcoming schoolyear.
Grayson County competes in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Region 1. Along with Grayson County, Region 1 includes Allen County-Scottsville, Apollo, Breckinridge County, Butler County, Calloway County, Christian County, Dawson Springs, Edmonson County, Franklin-Simpson, Graves County, Greenwood, Hancock County, Henderson County, Hopkinsville, Livingston Central, Logan County, Marshall County, McCracken County, Meade County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, South Warren, Trigg County, Whitesville Trinity, Union County and Warren East.
