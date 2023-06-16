The Grayson County High School Boys’ Soccer 2023 Golf Scramble is set to be held at Shady Hollow Golf Course on Saturday, June 17.
The registration fee for the scramble is $260 per foursome. Dinner is included in the registration fee.
Sign-in is slated for noon, and the start time for the scramble is 1 p.m.
A $400 cash prize will be awarded, and Mulligans will be offered during the event. In addition, the scramble will include giveaways for Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and Hole in One.
The Grayson County boys’ soccer program will open its 2023 season in August.
