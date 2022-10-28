If you love high school basketball, there will be plenty to watch just after Christmas this year at Grayson County High School.
Head coach Travis Johnston and his program will host the eight-team Owensboro Health Holiday Classic. The tournament will feature teams from five regions — 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 10th.
“We have a well-balanced field…,” Johnston said. “This should be a competitive tournament on both sides of the bracket and should showcase several different styles of play.”
The tournament will be held Dec. 28-30 with four games a day.
Aside from the host Cougars, the tournament will include fellow 3rd Region program Daviess County, Glasgow, South Warren and Clinton County from the 4th Region, Green County from the 5th Region, Bullitt Central from the 6th Region and Nicholas County from the 10th Region.
Grayson County opens the tournament against Glasgow, 14-14 last season.
Taking on hosting a tournament is a big undertaking and the program will heavily lean on volunteers to make it a success, Johnston said.
“The biggest support, like always, is the parents and their willingness to help run the gate and the concession stands during this time,” Johnston said. “A lot of work and time goes into running the concession stands, and we can’t thank the parents enough for their time and effort to help out, which helps out tremendously on the things we are able to provide for our guys.”
Johnston said he can’t remember if, or when, the program previously hosted a holiday tournament. He said it provides a community opportunity with teams and supporters coming to Leitchfield.
“This is our first time hosting this post-Christmas tournament and I’m excited about what it brings,” he said. “With our sponsor Owensboro Health, we will be able to make this a first-class tournament and one that hopefully we can continue in the future. I like that this gives us a chance to utilize local restaurants and clubs at the school to provide post-game meals to all the teams after each of their games.”
This will be one of two multiple-day tournaments the Cougars play in. They also are in the Dec. 20-22 field of the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic at Ohio County High School.
Grayson County, which finished 14-15 last season and returns leading scorer River Blanton, opens the season Nov. 29 at Breckinridge County.
