The high school cross-country season opens Tuesday for Grayson County with the teams competing in the annual Kentucky-Indiana Border Clash at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro.
While the girls’ team is looking to build on last year’s success, the boys’ squad is in a “rebuilding mode,” GCHS head coach Anthony Miller said.
GIRLS’ SQUAD. The cross-country season last year ended for the team at the state championship Class 3-A meet.
With five members off the team to qualify for the state meet back this season, Miller is hopeful the team can not only once again get back to the state championships, but improve on a 32nd-place finish as a team.
“Having qualified and participated in the state championships usually serves as an incentive to work hard during training to qualify again, and improve on the previous year’s finish,” Miller said.
The team will feature senior Chloee Darst, junior Gracie Portman, and sophomores Lexie Jo Logsdon, Emma Walker, and Lilly DePoyster.
Portman was the top finisher for GCHS at State last year with a 50th-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 25 seconds and .90 tenths over the 3.1-mile layout.
Logsdon was 159th, Darst 174th, Walker 210th, and DePoyster 255th in the 283-runner field.
“With two of our older runners attending running camp and the experiences this year’s sophomores gained throughout the season last year, we expect to see better training sessions and improved racing results,” Miller said.
BOYS’ SQUAD. Last year, GCHS finished as the Class 3-A, Region 2 runnerup to Meade County.
However, the Cougars lost four seniors and three of their top five point-getters from that team and will need to find runners to step up to try and make up for the losses.
Juniors Houston Brooks and Ryan Higdon will lead the way for the Cougars.
Brooks was third last season in the region meet in 16:19.12 and hopes to build on the success of a season ago. In the state meet, he placed 19th in 16:23.40 as Grayson County finished 12th as a team.
Higdon was 156th at state in 18:18.30. He was 20th at the region meet.
“Houston comes into the season ranked in the top 10 in region at No. 2 and Ryan is ranked 11th,” Miller said.
Miller said he’s also counting on junior Tyler Portman and a pair of soccer players in senior Aidan Lee and junior Will Johnston to help this season.
“The boys’ team will be looking for a top five finish at the regional championships and a qualifying spot for this year’s state championships,” Miller said.
The Oct. 28 state meets are returning to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.