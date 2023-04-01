The Grayson County High School football program is preparing to celebrate 50 years.
A celebration of “All Things Cougar Football” will be held at Centre on Main from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The GCHS Football Alumni Association is sponsoring the event, which is open to the public.
Mick Caba will serve as the guest speaker for the event. Caba guided Grayson County as its head coach during the Cougars’ first two seasons. A highly successful coach, Caba has guided high school and college football programs.
Vic Clark, Don Rawlings, Bill Embry, Danny Clark, Keith Graham, Ed Smart and Bryan Jones have followed Caba in the role of head coach of the Cougars. Currently, Jones guides Grayson County on the gridiron.
Admission to the Grayson County football event will be $25 per plate. Farmer’s Feed Mill will provide catering for the event.
There will be a silent auction primarily comprised of Cougar Football memorabilia and merchandise.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Grayson County High School football program and the alumni association’s annual scholarship.
A member of Class 5A, District 4, Grayson County is preparing for the 2023 high school football season. The Cougars’ 2023 schedule consists of games versus Edmonson County, Marshall County, McLean County, Butler County, Moore, Bullitt Central, North Bullitt, Seneca, Breckinridge County and Hancock County.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Edmonson County for its 2023 season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. The Cougars and Wildcats are slated to meet in the 2023 edition of the Tobacco Bowl. Grayson County is slated to host Marshall County for its home opener at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.