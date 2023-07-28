Last season, as the Grayson County High School girls’ soccer team advanced to the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament, the Cougars finished with just 24 goals in 22 matches.
With the return of several key scorers from last season, head coach Bailey VanMeter is hopeful a new year will bring a rejuvenated offense.
“We lost many of our strong defenders,” said VanMeter, who is in her fifth season as head coach. “However, the majority of our offense is returning this year. I feel this will be our greatest strength as they have had time to grow and learn to play together.”
Senior Laci Nelson and junior Alexis Henderson led the offense last season with seven goals apiece. In all, 18 of the 24 goals scored last season are back.
Three of Nelson’s goals came in a season-opening home win over Edmonson County. Nelson also had a pair of assists on the season and led all scorers for the Cougars.
Other players back who scored last season for Grayson County, which went 6-16, are junior Kinley Cook (3 goals) and senior Madelyn Middleton (one goal).
VanMeter said a player to watch out for this season is freshman Elizabeth Haycraft, who played a few years ago and is returning to the program.
“I believe Elizabeth Haycraft will be a great player to keep an eye on this season,” the coach said. “She has good ball control and is able to strike well. I am expecting her to do a lot for us offensively, and see her scoring many goals for us this season.”
VanMeter also said senior Piper Spears “will be leading our back line. Maintaining a strong defense is going to be crucial for us this year.”
Last season, Grayson County allowed 109 goals, including 10 goals or more in six games.
VanMeter expects to have a more cohesive offensive team this season that should lead to more scoring chances that end with putting the ball in the back of the net.
“With the majority of our offense returning this year, I am hopeful we have more goal scoring opportunities,” she said. “We suffered some injuries last season that left us without two of our offensive players the majority of season. With those players returning and the addition of a couple of new ones, I hope we are able to take what we are doing in practice, move the ball well, and be more successful offensively.”
Grayson County opens the season Aug. 7 at LaRue County.
