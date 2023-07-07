With the help of sponsors, former players, supporters and all who participated in a scramble on June 3, the Grayson County High School golf program was able to make a contribution of $500 to the American Cancer Society.
The donation will help in the fight against breast cancer.
The mission of the American Cancer Society is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.
The Grayson County boys’ and girls’ golf teams compete in Region 3. In addition to the Grayson County squads, Region 3 includes the Bardstown, Bethlehem, Bullitt Central, Bullitt East, Butler, Central, Central Hardin, Doss, Elizabethtown, Grayson County, Holy Cross (Louisville), Iroquois, John Hardin, LaRue County, Marion County, Meade County, Nelson County, North Bullitt, North Hardin, Pleasure Ridge Park, Portland Christian, Presentation, Southern, Spencer County, Thomas Nelson and Valley golf teams.
