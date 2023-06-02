Grayson County High School hosted the 2023 3rd Region Softball Tournament, which concluded on Wednesday, May 24.
The tournament opened in Leitchfield on Sunday, May 21. Advancing, Daviess County, Butler County, Edmonson County and Owensboro Catholic won games during the opening round.
Daviess County blanked Breckinridge County 10-0 in six innings in the opening game. In the other first round games, it was Butler County 11, Ohio County 1 (5 innings); Edmonson County 5, Muhlenberg County 4 and Owensboro Catholic 2, Meade County 0.
Continuing to win, Daviess County beat Butler County 10-1 in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 23.
Claiming another win in the semifinals, Owensboro Catholic defeated Edmonson County 7-1.
Daviess County edged 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic 5-4 in the 3rd Region championship game. With the win, Daviess County improved to 30-4. The region championship-clinching victory allowed Daviess County to advance to the KHSAA Softball State Tournament.
Champions from each of the 16 regions are poised to compete in the KHSAA Softball State Tournament.
Daviess County was slated to meet 13th Region title winner South Laurel in the KHSAA Softball State Tournament at the University of Kentucky’s Johh Cropp Stadium at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2.
