Grayson County High School Machining students took their skills to Breckinridge County this past weekend to compete in the Kenny Whitworth Invitational.
This is the second year for the competition, held in memory of Whitworth Tool founder and dedicated supporter of the Breckinridge County Area Technology Center and its Machine Tool program.
Students from Grayson, Breckinridge, and Meade counties participated, with two students representing one of three categories.
Two manual lathe and mill competitions required participants to make a part to a blueprint.
Hayden Larson and Daniel Bratcher represented GCHS in first-year Manual for students still very new to the program. Alex Skaggs and Layton Hawkins competed in the second-year Advanced Manual for students with more classes under their belt. Hawkins came away with the 3rd place finish.
In the CNC competition, students used a blueprint to generate CAD and program a mill with Mastercam. Alexis Chino and Jake Rogers represented GCHS, with Rogers taking 2nd place in the event.
Thanks to the generosity of event sponsors, each school and all participants left with prizes to help them continue in the field of machine tool technology.
