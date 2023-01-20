All-State Choir will feature 12 Grayson County High School student-musicians when the group performs next month during the Kentucky Music Educators Conference (KMEA) in Louisville.
GCHS is in the 4th District of 12 music districts statewide.
Selected by highly competitive audition, more GCHS students earned All-State honors than any other school in their district.
Plus, of the four voice parts (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass), a GCHS student received the number one score for three of those parts.
Featured by part will be Abby Smith (soprano); Lilli Clemons, Margalo Stanton, and Briley Thorpe (alto); Wilson Bernhard, Isaac Butler, Elijah Downey, and Dawson Gorby (tenor); and Alex Hazelwood, Jackson Miller, Jacob VanMetre, and Austin Walker (bass).
