The GCHS Chamber Orchestra has been selected to perform at the 2023 Kentucky Music Educator Association Professional Development Conference.
This is a prestigious honor for the students and their directors, Adam and Stacy French, as they are one of only two high school orchestra programs selected statewide to perform. They will play on Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET, in Louisville’s Hyatt Regency Ballroom.
“We are so proud of the outstanding achievements of these students,” said the Frenches. “A large number of outstanding groups apply each year for conference performance consideration and it is truly a competitive selection. Each summer a committee evaluates performance recordings using KMEA Board-Approved Guidelines to select the elite performers that will be on display at the conference.”
These students will be performing (listed in alphabetical order): Sarah Brown, Tate Cain, Morgan Glasscock, Dawson Gorby, Reece Horn, Caroline Litsey, Landon Lowrey, Michell Lynch, Daniel Ratley, Bethany Ray, Isabella Sanchez, Annslee Shartzer, John Smith, Jacob VanMetre, Austin Walker, Izzie Weedman, Alizay Wilson, and Payton Woosley.
— Submitted
