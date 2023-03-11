Grayson County High School student Taryn Solomon has been nominated and accepted to attend this year’s National Congress of Future Medical Leaders and Physicians.
This year’s Congress will be held for three days in June at the University of Massachusetts.
The Congress of Future Medical Leaders is a verified honors-only program for high school students who are dedicated to the service of humanity through medicine, either as physicians or in scientific research. The purpose of the Congress is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country and help them stay true to their dreams.
Congress delegates are guided by some of the greatest minds in medicine — men and women who are leading the medical miracles of the 21st century. Congress mentor speakers include winners of the Nobel Prize, award-winning young inventors and scientists, leaders in medicine, medical futurists, and prominent medical school deans.
Solomon will be joined by accelerated students from all over the country and will be given the opportunity to watch a live surgery and earn college credit.
Taryn Solomon is the daughter of Jonathan and Heather Solomon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.