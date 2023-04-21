Several Grayson County High School students will be spending their summer at prestigious residential honors programs throughout the state.
All selections are made through a competitive application process from students statewide.
Michenna Meredith, Annslee Shartzer, Peyton Pharis, Hollie Hagan, Gabriel Secora, Landon Shiarella, and John Smith have been selected for the Governor’s Scholars Program (GSP), with Izzy Weedman and Kaylee Hodges selected as alternates.
GSP is a five-week residential experience that strives to develop Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders.
Norea Watson has been selected to attend the Governor’s School for the Arts in Visual Arts, also a three-week program and opportunity to explore creativity and learn from a faculty of professional artists and educators. Chloe Collard was selected as an alternate, also in visual arts.
Daniel Ratley has been selected to attend the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs, a three-week program that identifies and enables Kentucky high school students to become the Commonwealth’s next generation of entrepreneurs.
