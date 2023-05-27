Grayson County High School students were recently honored at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for the South Central Kentucky Region.
Juniors Brooklyn Cook, Jordan Grant, and Caspian Collard, along with senior Trinity Cox, were presented Gold and Silver Keys in a ceremony held at the Baker Arboretum and Downing Museum in Bowling Green.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the longest running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teenagers across the United States. Gold Key winners of the regional competitions are then entered into the national competition. This year’s show in the South Central Kentucky Region brought in over 400 entries from 26 counties. Of those entries, 10 were selected from five GCHS students.
Senior Trinity Cox received a Gold Key in Drawing & Illustration for “Our Forgotten Friends” and two Honorable Mentions, one for “A Sight to Behold” and another for “A Mother’s Anniversary Gift.”
Junior Caspian Collard received a Gold Key award in Mixed Media for “Stentorian.” Collard has also been accepted into the 2023 Governor’s School for the Arts Summer Program for Visual Art.
Junior Jordan Grant received a Silver Key award in Painting for “Breakdown.”
Junior Brooklyn Cook received multiple honors in Drawing & Illustration at the ceremony, including a Gold Key award and American Visions Nomination for “Academic Validation.” “Academic Validation” was also featured on this year’s South Central Kentucky Region’s postcard and flyer. Additionally, Cook received a Gold Key for “Burnout” and two Silver Keys, one for “Forced Feminization” and another for “Overworked.”
Junior Sydney Lindsey also received an Honorable Mention in Drawing & Illustration for “Ana’s Dysmorphic Views.”
The show will be on display at the Baker Arboretum and Downing Museum until May 27.
