Host Grayson County swept team titles Monday in the Arland Benningfield Classic over Breckinridge County.
The Cougars beat BC by a score of 70-52 and the Lady Cougars won by a 67-63 margin.
Grayson County results from the meet
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
2. Grayson County 12:34.00 (DePoyster, Rebecca, DePoyster, Lilly, Portman, Gracie, Logsdon, Lexie Jo
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Grayson County ‘A’ 9:42.00 (Portman, Tyler, Cann, Luke, Higdon, Ryan, Crume, Jackson)
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1. Jackson, Presley (18.66)
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1. Butler, Brett 22.10
Girls 100 Meter Dash
2. Chamberlain, Cherish 14.42
3. Murphy, Kiera 14.75
4. Black, Mary 15.51
5. Sandlin, Brylea 19.72
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1. Bradley, Hayden 11.44
2. Stone, Landon 11.71
11. Wooldridge, Gabe 15.35
12. Tilford, Austin 15.52
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
3. Grayson County ‘A’ 2:13.00 (Pawley, Riley, Romero, Lisett, Murphy, Kiera, Chino, Alexis)
4. Grayson County ‘B’ 2:13.10 (Baker, Cheyanne, Portman, Gracie, Black, Mary, Hall, Emilee)
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
2. Grayson County ‘A’ 1:42.00 (Stone, Landon, Bradley, Hayden, Higdon, Ryan, Whitaker, Alex)
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1. Crume, Jackson 4:43.00
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Grayson County ‘A’ 56.00 (Jackson, Presley, Hayes, Amelia, DePoyster, Rebecca, Keown, Georgia)
3. Grayson County ‘B’ 1:01.00 (Baker, Cheyanne, Logsdon, Lexie Jo Black, Mary, Chino, Alexis)
4. Grayson County ‘C’ 1:20.00 (Cook, Skyler, Sandlin, Brylea, Reed, Katie, Baker, Allie)
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
2. Grayson County ‘A’ 50.00 (Whitaker, Alex, Romero, Raul, Beasley, Lane, Bradley, Hayden)
4. Grayson County ‘B’ 55.00 (Spears, Andrew, Allen Brack, Lowrey Landon, Pierce Zach)
5. Grayson County ‘C’ 59.00 (Wooldridge, Gabe, Tilford, Austin, Pawley, Camdon, Cookingham, Collin)
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1. Pawley, Riley 1:16.00
2. Chamberlain, Cherish 1:19.00
3. Dickerson, Jana 1:39.00
Boys 400 Meter Dash
2. Portman, Tyler 1:01.00
3. Spears, Andrew 1:04.00
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
3 Jackson, Presley 1:00.00
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Butler, Brett 51.00
Girls 800 Meter Run
1. Logsdon, Lexie Jo 2:50.00
Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Crume, Jackson 2:09.00
2. Cann, Luke 2:22.00
Girls 200 Meter Dash
2. Portman, Gracie 30.66
3. Chamberlain, Cherish 31.00
4. Murphy, Kiera 32.00
5. Baker, Allie 38.00
Boys 200 Meter Dash
3. Beasley, Lane 26.20
4. Whitaker, Alex 26.97
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
2. Grayson County ‘A’ 5:11.00 (DePoyster, Rebecca, Hayes, Amelia, Baker, Cheyanne, Logsdon, Lexie Jo)
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Grayson County ‘A’ 4:07.00 (Crume, Jackson, Portman, Tyler, Butler, Brett, Higdon, Ryan)
2. Grayson County ‘B’ 4:28.00 (Cann, Luke, Allen, Brack, Lowrey, Landon, Pierce, Zach)
Girls High Jump
1. Keown, Georgia 3-10.00
Boys High Jump
1. Beasley, Lane 5-06.00
2. Ratley, Daniel 5-02.00
3. Pierce, Zach 5-00.00
4. Butler, Brett 4-08.00
Girls Pole Vault
1. Hayes, Amelia 7-06.00
2. Jackson, Presley 5-06.00
2. DePoyster, Lilly 5-06.00
Boys Pole Vault
1. Pierce, Zach 9-00.00
Girls Long Jump
1. DePoyster, Rebecca 12-00.00
3. Sandlin, Catherine 9-07.00
4. Romero, Lisett 8-05.50
Boys Long Jump
2. Bradley, Hayden 16-11.00
3. Romero, Raul 16-01.75
4. Pawley, Camdon 11-03.00
Girls Triple Jump
2. Hayes, Amelia 24-07.00
Boys Triple Jump
1. Higdon, Ryan 38-01.00
3. Romero, Raul 35-10.00
Girls Discus Throw
2. Bruner, Mollie 61-00
3. Hall, Emilee 60-01
4. Franich, Allie 52-01
6. Dickerson, Jana 39-04
Boys Discus Throw
3. Rogers, Jake 74-06
4. Whitaker, Alex 74-04
5. Lowrey, Landon 71-07
6. Higdon, Noah 63-11
7. Spears, Andrew 63-09
8. Ratley, Daniel 61-07
Girls Shot Put
2. Keown, Georgia 24-07.00
3. Hall, Emilee 23-01.00
4. Bruner, Mollie 22-00.00
5. Franich, Allie 21-03.00
7. Black, Mary 9-04.00
Boys Shot Put
3. Beasley, Lane 28-11.00
8. Rogers, Jake 22-05.00
9. Higdon, Noah 21-05.00
