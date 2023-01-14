The Grayson County High School tennis program will open preseason training on Tuesday, Jan 17.
Student-athletes participating in tennis will meet at Grayson County High School from 3-4:30 p.m.
All student-athletes must have an updated physical. Student-athletes in grades 6-12 are eligible to play tennis.
Grayson County competes in Region 3, along with Apollo, Butler County, Cloverport, Daviess County, Edmonson County, Hancock County, Meade County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic.
