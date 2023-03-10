With the support of the Leitchfield City Council, Grayson County High School will, once again, host prom on Leitchfield Public Square this year.
The GCHS Class of 2023’s senior officers attended Monday’s regular city council meeting to request permission to hold prom on the square again in the hope that doing so will become a new annual tradition.
This year’s prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, and the theme will be “The Roaring 20s,” students said. Prom will be held on the east side of the square, and student and visitor parking will be available in The Cecilian Bank and former Grayson County War Memorial Hospital parking lots.
The square is expected to be closed a total of 12 hours (from 1 p.m.-1 a.m.) for prom set-up, the event itself, and subsequent clean-up.
Last year, over 500 students attended prom along with over 30 chaperones.
In the event of inclement weather, prom will be held in the GCHS gym, and officials will make a final decision on the prom’s location on May 10.
“I appreciate you guys doing it on the square,” said Mayor Harold Miller.
City and county law enforcement will provide security, and Leitchfield Police Chief David Riley said he was impressed with last year’s event.
“On behalf of the Grayson County Schools, we would like to thank you for your support,” said Grayson County School Board Chair Carolyn Thomason.
In other business, the city council:
- Approved the second and final reading of the Board of Adjustments ordinance.
- Approved the second and final reading of the ordinance rezoning 407 and 409 Mill St. from R-1 residential properties to C-1 highway commercial properties.
- Approved resolutions setting up the programs to tear down commercial buildings and for home renovations.
- Was informed by Mayor Miller that all of the Leitchfield boards and commissions were in favor of broadcasting their meetings with the exception of the Leitchfield Utilities Commission, which, he said, voted last week against doing so.
