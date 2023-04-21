VarsityThe Grayson County High School boys and girls track and field teams competed April 15 in the Owensboro Invitational.
The girls’ team placed sixth out of 15 teams with 37.50 points. South Warren won the team title with 137 points. The boys’ squad was 11th out of 16 teams and finished with 20 points. Evansville North won the event with 153 points.
Below are meet results for GCHS student-athletes:
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
7 Grayson County ‘A’ 11:36.85 1 3
1) Henderson, Alexis 10 2) DePoyster, Lilly 9
3) Logsdon, Lexie Jo 9 4) Portman, Gracie 10
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
9 Grayson County ‘A’ 9:33.21 1
1) Higdon, Jason 10 2) Cann, Luke 12
3) Portman, Tyler 10 4) Lowrey, Landon 9
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
4) Jackson, Presley 10 Grayson County 18.94 1 5
Girls 100 Meter Dash
19) Cruz-Gil, Jennifer 12 Grayson County 14.69 1
29) Baker, Cheyanne 12 Grayson County 15.50 4
30) Murphy, Kiera 10 Grayson County 15.54 4
34) Chino, Alexis 11 Grayson County 16.07 5
Boys 100 Meter Dash
33) Bradley, Hayden 11 Grayson County 12.88 2
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
8 Grayson County ‘A’ 2:07.50 1 1
1) Baker, Cheyanne 12 2) DePoyster, Rebecca 11
3) Jessie, Kaylee 11 4) Tilford, Bailey 10
Boys 1600 Meter Run
11) Cann, Luke 12 Grayson County 5:12.75 1
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
7 Grayson County ‘A’ 56.19 2 2
1) Cruz-Gil, Jennifer 12 2) Henderson, Alexis 10
3) Hayes, Amelia 10 4) Keown, Georgia 12
10 Grayson County ‘B’ x1:00.43 2
1) Baker, Cheyanne 12 2) Cruz-Gil, Stephanie 11
3) Chino, Alexis 11 4) Tilford, Bailey 10
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
12 Grayson County ‘B’ 50.66 2
1) Ratley, Daniel 9 2) Pierce, Zach 9
3) Dennis, Gabriel 9 4) Higdon, Noah 12
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Pawley, Riley 10 Grayson County DQ 4 false start
Boys 400 Meter Dash
25) Portman, Tyler 10 Grayson County 1:01.61 3
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
3) Henderson, Alexis 10 Grayson County 52.83 1 6
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
18) Gibson, Dylan 12 Grayson County 51.39 3
Girls 800 Meter Run
8) Portman, Gracie 10 Grayson County 2:41.87 1 2
11) Logsdon, Lexie Jo 9 Grayson County 2:44.71 2
Boys 800 Meter Run
17) Cann, Luke 12 Grayson County 2:23.46 1
Girls 200 Meter Dash
29) DePoyster, Rebecca 11 Grayson County 32.09 4
31) Baker, Cheyanne 12 Grayson County 32.22 4
32) Murphy, Kiera 10 Grayson County 32.40 5
Boys 200 Meter Dash
16) Bradley, Hayden 11 Grayson County 25.57 2
28) Higdon, Jason 10 Grayson County 26.67 5
37) Dennis, Gabriel 9 Grayson County 33.54 4
Boys 3200 Meter Run
2) Crume, Jackson 12 Grayson County 9:57.51
3) Brooks, Houston 10 Grayson County 9:59.07
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
6 Grayson County ‘A’ 4:50.88
1) Henderson, Alexis 10 2) Hayes, Amelia 10
3) Logsdon, Lexie Jo 9 4) DePoyster, Rebecca 11
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
11 Grayson County ‘A’ 4:12.72
1) Crume, Jackson 12 2) Brooks, Houston 10
3) Higdon, Jason 10 4) Portman, Tyler 10
Girls High Jump
6) Darst, Chloee 11 Grayson County J4-04.00 1.32m
12) Keown, Georgia 12 Grayson County 4-00.00 1.21m
Girls Pole Vault
T-1) Hayes, Amelia 10 Grayson County 8-06.00 2.59m 9
6) Jackson, Presley 10 Grayson County 6-00.00 1.82m 2.50
8) DePoyster, Lilly 9 Grayson County x5-06.00 1.67m
Boys Pole Vault
T-3) Gibson, Dylan 12 Grayson Coun 9-00.00 2.74m 4
9) Pierce, Zach 9 Grayson Coun 8-06.00 2.59m 1
Girls Long Jump
12) Jessie, Kaylee 11 Grayson County 13-07.00 4.14m
22) DePoyster, Rebecc 11 Grayson County 12-04.00 3.75m
Boys Long Jump
18) Bradley, Hayden 11 Grayson County 17-06.75 5.35m
29) Romero, Raul 12 Grayson County 16-01.00 4.90m
Boys Triple Jump
8) Higdon, Jason 10 Grayson County 38-01.00 11.60m
14) Romero, Raul 12 Grayson County 35-04.00 10.76m
Girls Discus Throw
9) Shepherd, Raylee 10 Grayson County 78-01 23.79m
17) Bruner, Mollie 9 Grayson County 69-07 21.20m
24) Pierce, Eva 10 Grayson County 62-09 19.12m
26) Franich, Allie 10 Grayson County 61-10 18.84m
Boys Discus Throw
20) Rogers, Jake 12 Grayson County 83-05 25.42m
26) Lowrey, Landon 9 Grayson County 73-04 22.35m
Girls Shot Put
10) Shepherd, Raylee 10 Grayson County 26-06.00 8.07m
21) Franich, Allie 10 Grayson County 22-09.00 6.93m
25) Pierce, Eva 10 Grayson County 18-06.00 5.63m
Boys Shot Put
33) Rogers, Jake 12 Grayson County 23-08.00 7.21m
35) Lowrey, Landon 9 Grayson County 23-06.00 7.16m
Women — Team Rankings — 18 Events Scored
1) South Warren 137 2) Evansville North High School 126.50
3) Warren East 86.50 4) Owensboro 67
5) Daviess County 65.50 6) Grayson County 37.50
7) Madisonville North Hopkins 37 8) Marshall County 33
9) Breckinridge County 30 10) Henderson County 25
11) Bowling Green 23 12) Ohio County 20
13) Union County 7 14) Muhlenberg County 3
15) McLean County 2
Men — Team Rankings — 18 Events Scored
1) Evansville North High School 153 2) Warren East 110.50
3) Union County 72 4) Owensboro 70
5) Daviess County 63 6) Marshall County 56.50
7) Bowling Green 44 8) Madisonville North Hopkin 30
9) Muhlenberg County 28 10) South Warren 23
11) Grayson County 20 12) Henderson County 13
12) Owensboro Catholic 13 14) McLean County 2
14) Ohio County 2 16) Breckinridge County 1
16) Frederick Fraize 1
Middle SchoolGrayson County Middle School captured an April 11 All-Comers meet at the high school.
The GCMS boys won with 49 points and the girls finished with 65 points.
Below are meet results for GCMS student-athletes:
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1) Herrington, Karlee, GCMS, 19.35
2) Miller, Lindsey, GCMS, 21.56
3) Barnes, Izabella, GCMS, 25.04
Boys 100 Meter Hurdles
1) Butler, Brett, GCMS, 15.89
2) Yeager, Levi, GCMS, 21.09
Girls 100 Meter Dash
3) Chamberlain, Cherish, GCMS, 14.40
4) Cruz, Cindy, GCMS, 15.13
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1) Moore, Eli, GCMS, 12.78
3) Justis, Cooper, GCMS, 13.16
8) Wooldridge, Gabe, GCMS, 14.84
10) Tilford, Austin, GCMS, 14.85
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
2) Grayson County Middle School ‘A’ 2:24.00 3
1) Cruz, Cindy 2) Stewart, Carleigh
3) Miller, Lindsey 4) Coffey, Reagan
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
3) Grayson County Middle School ‘A’ 2:18.00
1) Yeager, Levi 2) Masden, Levi
3) Saltsman, Braden 4) Johnson, Ethan
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
2) Grayson County Middle School ‘B’ 1:04.00 3
1) Pierce-Geary, Abiella 2) Clark, Allie
3) Keown, Andi 4) Chamberlain, Cherish
3 Grayson County Middle School ‘A’ x1:12.00
1) Butler, Sophie 2) Dickerson, Jana
3) Reed, Katie 4) Lowrey, Lillian
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1) Grayson County Middle School ‘A’ 56.00
1) Wooldridge, Gabe 2) Moore, Eli
3) Justis, Cooper 4) Tilford, Austin
4) Grayson County Middle School ‘B’ 1:09.00
1) Masden, Levi 2) Pierce, Atticus
3) Fulkerson, Landon 4) Saltsman, Braden
Girls 400 Meter Run
1) Coffey, Reagan, GCMS, 1:16.00
Boys 400 Meter Run
7) Paul, Isaac, GCMS, 1:12.00
8) Masden, Levi, GCMS, 1:18.00
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
2) Herrington, Karlee, GCMS, 1:06.00
3) Barnes, Izabella, GCMS, 1:13.00
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1) Butler, Brett, GCMS, 48.50
Girls 200 Meter Dash
2) Cummings, Tessa, GCMS, 34.18
3) Cruz, Cindy, GCMS, 34.38
5) Baker, Allie, GCMS, 36.28
11) Sandlin, Brylea, GCMS, 40.35
Boys 200 Meter Dash
2) Justis, Cooper, GCMS, 27.88
11) Tilford, Austin, GCMS, 32.53
13) Paul, Isaac, GCMS, 33.13
14) Cookingham, Collin, GCMS, 33.50
17) Johnson, Ethan, GCMS, 35.12
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1) Grayson County Middle School ‘A’ 5:16.00
1) Chamberlain, Cherish 2) Cummings, Tessa
3) Flores, Summer 4) Coffey, Reagan
Girls High Jump
2) Shepherd, Maggie, GCMS, 4-00.00
3) Woosley, Kelsi, GCMS, 3-06.00
Boys High Jump
2) Butler, Brett, GCMS, 4-10.00
Girls Long Jump
3) Herrington, Karlee, GCMS, 11-05.50
4) Shepherd, Maggie, GCMS, 9-03.00
6) Nolder, Paisley, GCMS, 5-03.00
Boys Long Jump
2) Butler, Brett, GCMS, 14-02.50
6) Cookingham, Collin, GCMS, 9-00.00
Girls Discus Throw
1) Pierce-Geary, Abiella, GCMS, 48-09
3) Dickerson, Jana, GCMS, 39-03
4) Clark, Allie, GCMS, 22-11
Boys Discus Throw
2) Cookingham, Collin, GCMS, 36-03
3) Yeager, Levi, GCMS, 36-02
Girls Shot Put
2) Pierce-Geary, Abiella, GCMS, 16-00.00
3) Clark, Allie, GCMS, 13-11.00
Boys Shot Put
1) Moore, Eli, GCMS, 32-10.00
2) Yeager, Levi, GCMS, 18-03.00
3) Baker, Jacob, GCMS, 13-05.00
Girls Javelin Throw TURBO JAV
1) Parker, Adyson, GCMS, 42-03
2) Butler, Sophie, GCMS, 39-08
Boys Javelin Throw TURBO JAV
4) Baker, Jacob, GCMS, 37-05
Women — Team Rankings — 16 Events Scored
1) Grayson County Middle School 65. 2) Butler County Middle School 45. 3) Breckinridge County Middle School
Men — Team Rankings — 16 Events Scored
1) Grayson County Middle School 49. 2) Butler County Middle School 47.50. 3) Breckinridge County Middle School 43.50
Combined Team Scores — 32 Events Scored
1) Grayson County Middle School 114. 2) Butler County Middle School 92.50. 3) Breckinridge County Middle School 80.50
