VarsityThe Grayson County High School boys and girls track and field teams competed April 15 in the Owensboro Invitational.

The girls’ team placed sixth out of 15 teams with 37.50 points. South Warren won the team title with 137 points. The boys’ squad was 11th out of 16 teams and finished with 20 points. Evansville North won the event with 153 points.

Below are meet results for GCHS student-athletes:

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

7 Grayson County ‘A’ 11:36.85 1 3

1) Henderson, Alexis 10 2) DePoyster, Lilly 9

3) Logsdon, Lexie Jo 9 4) Portman, Gracie 10

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

9 Grayson County ‘A’ 9:33.21 1

1) Higdon, Jason 10 2) Cann, Luke 12

3) Portman, Tyler 10 4) Lowrey, Landon 9

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

4) Jackson, Presley 10 Grayson County 18.94 1 5

Girls 100 Meter Dash

19) Cruz-Gil, Jennifer 12 Grayson County 14.69 1

29) Baker, Cheyanne 12 Grayson County 15.50 4

30) Murphy, Kiera 10 Grayson County 15.54 4

34) Chino, Alexis 11 Grayson County 16.07 5

Boys 100 Meter Dash

33) Bradley, Hayden 11 Grayson County 12.88 2

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

8 Grayson County ‘A’ 2:07.50 1 1

1) Baker, Cheyanne 12 2) DePoyster, Rebecca 11

3) Jessie, Kaylee 11 4) Tilford, Bailey 10

Boys 1600 Meter Run

11) Cann, Luke 12 Grayson County 5:12.75 1

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

7 Grayson County ‘A’ 56.19 2 2

1) Cruz-Gil, Jennifer 12 2) Henderson, Alexis 10

3) Hayes, Amelia 10 4) Keown, Georgia 12

10 Grayson County ‘B’ x1:00.43 2

1) Baker, Cheyanne 12 2) Cruz-Gil, Stephanie 11

3) Chino, Alexis 11 4) Tilford, Bailey 10

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

12 Grayson County ‘B’ 50.66 2

1) Ratley, Daniel 9 2) Pierce, Zach 9

3) Dennis, Gabriel 9 4) Higdon, Noah 12

Girls 400 Meter Dash

Pawley, Riley 10 Grayson County DQ 4 false start

Boys 400 Meter Dash

25) Portman, Tyler 10 Grayson County 1:01.61 3

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

3) Henderson, Alexis 10 Grayson County 52.83 1 6

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

18) Gibson, Dylan 12 Grayson County 51.39 3

Girls 800 Meter Run

8) Portman, Gracie 10 Grayson County 2:41.87 1 2

11) Logsdon, Lexie Jo 9 Grayson County 2:44.71 2

Boys 800 Meter Run

17) Cann, Luke 12 Grayson County 2:23.46 1

Girls 200 Meter Dash

29) DePoyster, Rebecca 11 Grayson County 32.09 4

31) Baker, Cheyanne 12 Grayson County 32.22 4

32) Murphy, Kiera 10 Grayson County 32.40 5

Boys 200 Meter Dash

16) Bradley, Hayden 11 Grayson County 25.57 2

28) Higdon, Jason 10 Grayson County 26.67 5

37) Dennis, Gabriel 9 Grayson County 33.54 4

Boys 3200 Meter Run

2) Crume, Jackson 12 Grayson County 9:57.51

3) Brooks, Houston 10 Grayson County 9:59.07

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

6 Grayson County ‘A’ 4:50.88

1) Henderson, Alexis 10 2) Hayes, Amelia 10

3) Logsdon, Lexie Jo 9 4) DePoyster, Rebecca 11

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

11 Grayson County ‘A’ 4:12.72

1) Crume, Jackson 12 2) Brooks, Houston 10

3) Higdon, Jason 10 4) Portman, Tyler 10

Girls High Jump

6) Darst, Chloee 11 Grayson County J4-04.00 1.32m

12) Keown, Georgia 12 Grayson County 4-00.00 1.21m

Girls Pole Vault

T-1) Hayes, Amelia 10 Grayson County 8-06.00 2.59m 9

6) Jackson, Presley 10 Grayson County 6-00.00 1.82m 2.50

8) DePoyster, Lilly 9 Grayson County x5-06.00 1.67m

Boys Pole Vault

T-3) Gibson, Dylan 12 Grayson Coun 9-00.00 2.74m 4

9) Pierce, Zach 9 Grayson Coun 8-06.00 2.59m 1

Girls Long Jump

12) Jessie, Kaylee 11 Grayson County 13-07.00 4.14m

22) DePoyster, Rebecc 11 Grayson County 12-04.00 3.75m

Boys Long Jump

18) Bradley, Hayden 11 Grayson County 17-06.75 5.35m

29) Romero, Raul 12 Grayson County 16-01.00 4.90m

Boys Triple Jump

8) Higdon, Jason 10 Grayson County 38-01.00 11.60m

14) Romero, Raul 12 Grayson County 35-04.00 10.76m

Girls Discus Throw

9) Shepherd, Raylee 10 Grayson County 78-01 23.79m

17) Bruner, Mollie 9 Grayson County 69-07 21.20m

24) Pierce, Eva 10 Grayson County 62-09 19.12m

26) Franich, Allie 10 Grayson County 61-10 18.84m

Boys Discus Throw

20) Rogers, Jake 12 Grayson County 83-05 25.42m

26) Lowrey, Landon 9 Grayson County 73-04 22.35m

Girls Shot Put

10) Shepherd, Raylee 10 Grayson County 26-06.00 8.07m

21) Franich, Allie 10 Grayson County 22-09.00 6.93m

25) Pierce, Eva 10 Grayson County 18-06.00 5.63m

Boys Shot Put

33) Rogers, Jake 12 Grayson County 23-08.00 7.21m

35) Lowrey, Landon 9 Grayson County 23-06.00 7.16m

Women — Team Rankings — 18 Events Scored

1) South Warren 137 2) Evansville North High School 126.50

3) Warren East 86.50 4) Owensboro 67

5) Daviess County 65.50 6) Grayson County 37.50

7) Madisonville North Hopkins 37 8) Marshall County 33

9) Breckinridge County 30 10) Henderson County 25

11) Bowling Green 23 12) Ohio County 20

13) Union County 7 14) Muhlenberg County 3

15) McLean County 2

Men — Team Rankings — 18 Events Scored

1) Evansville North High School 153 2) Warren East 110.50

3) Union County 72 4) Owensboro 70

5) Daviess County 63 6) Marshall County 56.50

7) Bowling Green 44 8) Madisonville North Hopkin 30

9) Muhlenberg County 28 10) South Warren 23

11) Grayson County 20 12) Henderson County 13

12) Owensboro Catholic 13 14) McLean County 2

14) Ohio County 2 16) Breckinridge County 1

16) Frederick Fraize 1

Middle SchoolGrayson County Middle School captured an April 11 All-Comers meet at the high school.

The GCMS boys won with 49 points and the girls finished with 65 points.

Below are meet results for GCMS student-athletes:

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1) Herrington, Karlee, GCMS, 19.35

2) Miller, Lindsey, GCMS, 21.56

3) Barnes, Izabella, GCMS, 25.04

Boys 100 Meter Hurdles

1) Butler, Brett, GCMS, 15.89

2) Yeager, Levi, GCMS, 21.09

Girls 100 Meter Dash

3) Chamberlain, Cherish, GCMS, 14.40

4) Cruz, Cindy, GCMS, 15.13

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1) Moore, Eli, GCMS, 12.78

3) Justis, Cooper, GCMS, 13.16

8) Wooldridge, Gabe, GCMS, 14.84

10) Tilford, Austin, GCMS, 14.85

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay

2) Grayson County Middle School ‘A’ 2:24.00 3

1) Cruz, Cindy 2) Stewart, Carleigh

3) Miller, Lindsey 4) Coffey, Reagan

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay

3) Grayson County Middle School ‘A’ 2:18.00

1) Yeager, Levi 2) Masden, Levi

3) Saltsman, Braden 4) Johnson, Ethan

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

2) Grayson County Middle School ‘B’ 1:04.00 3

1) Pierce-Geary, Abiella 2) Clark, Allie

3) Keown, Andi 4) Chamberlain, Cherish

3 Grayson County Middle School ‘A’ x1:12.00

1) Butler, Sophie 2) Dickerson, Jana

3) Reed, Katie 4) Lowrey, Lillian

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1) Grayson County Middle School ‘A’ 56.00

1) Wooldridge, Gabe 2) Moore, Eli

3) Justis, Cooper 4) Tilford, Austin

4) Grayson County Middle School ‘B’ 1:09.00

1) Masden, Levi 2) Pierce, Atticus

3) Fulkerson, Landon 4) Saltsman, Braden

Girls 400 Meter Run

1) Coffey, Reagan, GCMS, 1:16.00

Boys 400 Meter Run

7) Paul, Isaac, GCMS, 1:12.00

8) Masden, Levi, GCMS, 1:18.00

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

2) Herrington, Karlee, GCMS, 1:06.00

3) Barnes, Izabella, GCMS, 1:13.00

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1) Butler, Brett, GCMS, 48.50

Girls 200 Meter Dash

2) Cummings, Tessa, GCMS, 34.18

3) Cruz, Cindy, GCMS, 34.38

5) Baker, Allie, GCMS, 36.28

11) Sandlin, Brylea, GCMS, 40.35

Boys 200 Meter Dash

2) Justis, Cooper, GCMS, 27.88

11) Tilford, Austin, GCMS, 32.53

13) Paul, Isaac, GCMS, 33.13

14) Cookingham, Collin, GCMS, 33.50

17) Johnson, Ethan, GCMS, 35.12

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1) Grayson County Middle School ‘A’ 5:16.00

1) Chamberlain, Cherish 2) Cummings, Tessa

3) Flores, Summer 4) Coffey, Reagan

Girls High Jump

2) Shepherd, Maggie, GCMS, 4-00.00

3) Woosley, Kelsi, GCMS, 3-06.00

Boys High Jump

2) Butler, Brett, GCMS, 4-10.00

Girls Long Jump

3) Herrington, Karlee, GCMS, 11-05.50

4) Shepherd, Maggie, GCMS, 9-03.00

6) Nolder, Paisley, GCMS, 5-03.00

Boys Long Jump

2) Butler, Brett, GCMS, 14-02.50

6) Cookingham, Collin, GCMS, 9-00.00

Girls Discus Throw

1) Pierce-Geary, Abiella, GCMS, 48-09

3) Dickerson, Jana, GCMS, 39-03

4) Clark, Allie, GCMS, 22-11

Boys Discus Throw

2) Cookingham, Collin, GCMS, 36-03

3) Yeager, Levi, GCMS, 36-02

Girls Shot Put

2) Pierce-Geary, Abiella, GCMS, 16-00.00

3) Clark, Allie, GCMS, 13-11.00

Boys Shot Put

1) Moore, Eli, GCMS, 32-10.00

2) Yeager, Levi, GCMS, 18-03.00

3) Baker, Jacob, GCMS, 13-05.00

Girls Javelin Throw TURBO JAV

1) Parker, Adyson, GCMS, 42-03

2) Butler, Sophie, GCMS, 39-08

Boys Javelin Throw TURBO JAV

4) Baker, Jacob, GCMS, 37-05

Women — Team Rankings — 16 Events Scored

1) Grayson County Middle School 65. 2) Butler County Middle School 45. 3) Breckinridge County Middle School

Men — Team Rankings — 16 Events Scored

1) Grayson County Middle School 49. 2) Butler County Middle School 47.50. 3) Breckinridge County Middle School 43.50

Combined Team Scores — 32 Events Scored

1) Grayson County Middle School 114. 2) Butler County Middle School 92.50. 3) Breckinridge County Middle School 80.50

