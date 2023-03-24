The high school track and field season has begun, and, for the Grayson County High School boys and girls squads, steadily getting better and hitting peak performance for the 2nd Region meet is the mission.
Last season, the Cougars finished ninth out of 10 teams, while the Lady Cougars were seventh out of 10 competing schools at the region championships.
North Hardin swept the region team titles last season.
GCHS track and field head coach Matt Hayes said each program has a handful of returning student-athletes who earned points as individuals or were part of relay teams to earn points at last year’s region meet.
On the boys’ side, senior Luke Milliner was sixth last season in the 200 meters; sophomore Houston Brooks was third in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600; senior Peyton Nash placed third in the 3,200, while senior Dylan Gibson and freshman Zach Pierce finished fourth and fifth, respectively, last season.
“The strength of the boys’ team will be the middle distance and the jumps,” Hayes said.
Also, the Cougars’ state qualifying 4x800 relay team has two members back in Brooks and senior Jackson Crume.
“The boys team is very young but placed second in our first home meet, and several boys actually broke their personal record at the indoor meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center,” Hayes said.
On the girls’ side, three student-athletes who earned region points last season as well as relay members are back.
Sophomore Alexis Henderson was fourth in the 300 hurdles; sophomore Raylee Shepherd was fifth in the shot put and discus; and sophomore Amelia Hayes was a fifth-place finisher in the pole vault.
Three relay teams scored points at region a year ago, and there are three members back on the 4x100 squad in senior Jennifer Cruz-Gil, senior Georgia Keown and Hayes, who returns off a fourth-place finish.
In the 4x200, senior Mary Black and juniors Rebecca DePoyster and Kaylee Jessie are back from a sixth-place finishing team. In the 4x400 relay, Cruz-Gil and Hayes return from a team that finished sixth.
“We have a large number of girls participating this year and are looking forward to an improved performance at region,” Hayes said.
He said the team has had two meets as of last week and at an indoor meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, “most of the girls were close to their personal record.”
They also finished second at a home meet.
“The strength of the girls’ team will be the sprint relays, jumps, and we are really excited about the progression of the 4x800 meter relay,” Hayes said.
