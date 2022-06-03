The secret to success in relays in track and field can vary, from good starts to precise batons exchanges, but there is one constant when running the grueling 4 x 800-meter relay — it’s an “it’s all-out or nothing” race.
“A long-distance runner at championship level races can double in events such as a 10k or 5k, or even shorter like a 1500 because of how tactical many of the races are,” says Grayson County High School junior Peyton Nash, who along with his teammates Kaylor Decker, Houston Brooks and Jackson Crume will compete in the event in this week’s state track and field meet in Lexington. “An 800 can never be tactical, it’s all out or nothing. In that regard, it’s like a sprint. At championship meets, all distance events are run tactically, but you can’t in the 800. Yet, we still call it distance because it requires so much strength to nearly sprint for two laps.”
The team finished fourth in the 2nd Region meet at North Hardin High School and earned a state meet berth.
The squad has only one senior — Kaylor Decker, who runs the first leg of the race that covers close to two miles.
“One of the biggest challenges of running the 800 is being mentally tough,” he said. “After about 500 meters it starts to hurt extremely bad and you think about quitting but you have to be mentally tough enough to keep pushing for not just yourself but the team.”
Getting off to a good start and either keeping an opponent within striking distance or pacing to make a move is important, the team knows a race can be won or lost with exchanges.
“For me the baton exchange is pretty simple because I am in so much pain and pushing myself as hard as I can that I just want Peyton (who runs the fourth leg) to take the baton as soon as possible so that I can stop,” said Brooks, a freshman.
Said Crume, “I think that the baton exchange is mostly on the person receiving the baton. When you are about to finish you are just trying to handoff and the person who is about to run needs to make sure that they get the baton and that the handoff is good.”
The Cougars finished in a time of 8:39.067 at regionals behind winner North Hardin, South Warren and Meade County.
“For me the toughest part is trying to hold a fast pace during the second lap,” said Crume, a junior. “That is the hardest part of the race and making sure I go fast to put my teammates in a good position when they get the baton.”
The team will compete Saturday morning at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex.
“At the very end even though you’re running hard it feels like you have cinder blocks on your feet so the exchange is harder because you have less control and your shoulders are also tired,” Decker said, “so it is hard to get the baton up but with practice the exchange is no issue. The toughest part for me is honestly after I’m finished. Once I finish I get the feeling I need to throw up and my whole body tightens up so I know I’m gonna be in a lot of pain once I run it but I’m willing to do that.”
Grayson County finished seventh in the girls’ team standings, while the Cougars placed ninth.
The teams are coached by Matt Hayes.
