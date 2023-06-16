The Grayson County Middle School cheerleading program is set to hold tryout clinics, tryouts and a parent meeting at GCMS as it prepares for the 2023-24 schoolyear.
Tryout clinics are scheduled for the following times: Friday, June 16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m.-Noon.
The tryouts are slated to be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, and a parent meeting will follow the tryouts at 6 p.m.
Each student-athlete must bring an active sports physical to participate in the cheerleading tryout clinic.
The GCMS cheerleading program will compete in various competitions during the 2023-24 schoolyear.
New coaches Payton Phillips and Sydney Zurmehly are poised to guide the GCMS cheerleading program.
