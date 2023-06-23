Following tryouts conducted June 1-2, the Grayson County Middle School volleyball team is set for the 2024 season.
The Grayson County Middle School volleyball team will open its 2024 season in January.
The GCMS volleyball team’s 2024 schedule will be finalized, released and published at a later time.
A breakdown of the GCMS volleyball team’s roster follows.
Sixth Grade: Meredith Baldwin, Kamryn Cook, Emma Kate Cooper, Kate Decker, Avery Harrell, Hadley Heaverin, Mallie Helm, Charlee Horn, Gracie Jaggers, Makenzie Jaggers, Ann Marie Kemp, and Lucy Mudd. Manager — Lucy Kemp.
Seventh Grade: Jane Bohannon, Addison Carroll, Kenzlea Gibson, Leah Helvey, Kenley Kiper, Lola Milliner, Bella-Kate Nelson, Raelyn Pierce, and Kendyl Stasel.
Eighth Grade: Etta Jo Allen, Gracie Allen, Abby Baker, Brianna Barclay, Ellie Bratcher, Addison Carroll, Allyson Hale, Abigail Hall, Alisabeth Merrifield, Embree Nelson, Emma Roney, and JennaLee Siebert. Managers — Emmary Burnett and Briley Frank.
