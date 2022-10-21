The 2021-22 School Report Card is out with reporting changes and a new look from a color-coded rating system.
The revised system uses multiple academic and school measures as state indicators to report “status” for the current year and “change” in upcoming years. These indicators will exclusively include student assessment results, progress toward achieving English Language Proficiency (ELP) by English learners, quality of school climate and safety, high school graduation rates, and postsecondary readiness.
These factors are divided into five color-coded levels, with status ranging from very low to very high, and change reflecting increases or decreases in the following year.
Status will serve as a baseline for schools, districts, and the state as the annual summary based on student performance. “Change” will be added in 2023 as the difference between one year’s status score and the next year’s status score.
Due to the COVID-19 disruption and federal waivers, this is the first year since 2019 that accountability has been reported.
Even with the challenges faced by students and educators alike, there were positives across the district, as well as opportunities for growth, officials said.
Achievement percentages showed several bright spots, particularly at the elementary and middle school levels. The percentage of students attaining Proficient and Distinguished status exceeded state averages in all subjects — reading, math, science, social studies, and writing.
The high school was near state averages in most areas, besting the state by 21 points in writing, and slightly edging out state ACT composite scores, as well as English, reading, and math benchmarks.
Graduation rates, measured as 4-year, and 5-year cohorts, also bested the state averages. The school’s graduation rate for 2022 was 92.9 compared to the state’s 92.0.
Postsecondary and transition readiness is still an important measure at the high school level, according to officials.
This is reflected in the percentage of graduates who demonstrate academic or career readiness through AP and/or dual-credit coursework, industry certifications, work experience, and other criteria. Added is a transition breakdown of readiness by students’ working, attending college, or a combination of both after graduation.
“We continue to work toward increasing the opportunities for students to learn about careers in a hands-on way through our work-based learning program, mentoring at the middle school, CTE training, and certifications,” said Superintendent Doug Robinson. “We remain optimistic with the degree of enthusiasm local businesses have shown in working with our students.”
School culture and safety indicators have been added and are taken from student surveys at all levels. These topped state averages at the elementary and middle school levels and were close at the high school level.
Examples of survey questions include “I feel like I am part of my school,” “There is at least one adult from my school who listens to me when I have something to say,” and “When I want to give up, my teacher says I should keep trying.”
Robinson praised students for their resilience.
“Even through the very real challenges of the past few years, our students continue to make progress,” he said. “We also have real opportunities for improvement and growth, as we work to provide a safe, engaging, and encouraging environment for all students and to prepare every student to successfully transition from high school to the real world.
“We are so grateful for our teachers and staff who work tirelessly to keep us heading in the right direction, and for the continued support of our community. All of us working together will allow us to create more opportunities and the kind of win-wins that will benefit our students, our workforce, and all of Grayson County.”
Parents will soon receive their child/children’s individual test results. In the meantime, complete district and school results can be viewed at kyschoolreportcard.com.
